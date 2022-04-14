Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center welcomes first baby

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - And baby makes three!

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center announced the arrival of its first baby since opening its doors on April 4.

Baby girl Bennie was born Saturday, April 9, at 11:58 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds and 5 ounces. She was welcomed as a first child to parents Cierra and Alex, who live in Reno.

“It was very exciting for Bennie to be the first baby born at Sierra Medical Center,” said Cierra. “She was like a little celebrity. All of the staff was so thorough in explaining everything, which was very helpful as a first-time mom, and I was very lucky to have had an easy birth.”

Sierra Medical Center’s labor and delivery department is new to Northern Nevada Health System and features 100-percent private delivery and post-partum rooms, C-section operating rooms and various amenities for new families, the hospital said in a press release.

“Our staff was overjoyed when our first family delivered their baby at Sierra Medical Center,” said Tori Vieira, RN, nursing director of the labor and delivery department. “We can’t wait to continue bringing new life into the world and look forward to experiencing each new milestone at the labor and delivery unit.”

To learn more about Labor and Delivery at Sierra Medical Center, visit NNSierra.com.

