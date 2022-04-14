Advertisement

Nevada panel backs funding to expand Sisolak’s security team

Gov. Sisolak speaks during an announcement on a new climate change initiative in Reno on July...
Gov. Sisolak speaks during an announcement on a new climate change initiative in Reno on July 1, 2021.(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A state panel has endorsed an agency’s request for funding to expand Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s security team.

The Board of Examiners’ vote Tuesday forwards the Department of Public Safety’s request for $373,051 to the the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee.

The department wants to expand Sisolak’s security detail to eight positions by adding a sergeant and two officers.

A department memo cited “various national threat alerts” and referenced two incidents in which Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo were separately accosted and verbally attacked in public.

Sisolak, a Democrat, is running for re-election this year, while Lombardo is a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Sisolak will not pursue charges in a Las Vegas restaurant incident involving his wife.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County
Saul Ramos
Police: Man armed with screwdriver, yelling at cars prompts I-80 closure

Latest News

Wallace's RBI fielder's choice in 8th pushes Wolf Pack ahead for good
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Nevada, Air Force go back and forth but Wolf Pack get critical runs late to win 14-12
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th
Davidson's 200th career MiLB home run ties game, Aces lose in 9th
Charity basketball game helps support cancer foundation
‘Hoops for Hope:’ Charity basketball game supports cancer foundation
Lake Tahoe Easter
Lake Tahoe Easter Festivities