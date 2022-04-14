Family Spring specials for M.S. Dixie II tours

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -Zephyr Cove Resort Marina is gearing up for the warmer weather on the way.

Paddleboat, kayak, paddleboard, and boat rentals are returning, along with parasailing.

For the immediate future, the M.S. Dixie II, which is a historic paddlewheel boat that takes you from the South shore to Emerald Bay is welcoming guests.

It offers lunch and sunset dinner options during the two-and-a-half-hour gorgeous excursion, and staff is holding a special for Easter Sunday.

“It goes out to Emerald Bay, for those that don’t know...it’s just a beautiful cove across the lake from where we are and then you do get obviously...I mean you’re surrounded, 360 views of all of Lake Tahoe, " Operations Manager Martin Gomez explains.

Adult tickets are $120 and children cost $60 on Easter. Outside of the holiday, any kids under 11 can ride free during daytime tours with the purchase of an adult ticket, and this special lasts until April 28.

To make a reservation, head to: https://www.zephyrcove.com/special-offers/specials-packages/cruise-specials/

