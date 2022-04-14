Community cleanup event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to help in a community cleanup. Just meet at the end of South Meadows Parkway by Veterans Parkway on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

You’re asked to RSVP to community cleanup coordinators. You can reach Adam Schifferdecker at (775) 857-6383.

This event started when Schifferdecker said he noticed trash along Veterans Parkway as he rode his bike.

He says he started picking up trash with his brother and has just recently started inviting the public to help him.

He said he organized a group of about 15 people and together they were able to remove 900 pounds of trash.

He’s hoping to keep this momentum going and that’s why he’s reaching out to you.

”We’re just going to keep trying to get it out to more people and make it like a regular thing so hopefully more and more people can come and eventually, we can clean along the whole side of the road,” said Schifferdecker.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful will provide the trash bags.

Click here if you’re bringing a minor. Please fill out the form ahead of time and bring it with you.

