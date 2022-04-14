Advertisement

Circle of Life

By Rebecca Day
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM PDT
Address: 1575 Delucchi Ln Ste 214 Reno, NV 89502

Phone: 775-827-2298

Website: https://colhospice.com/

About Us

Hospice is many things, but first of all it is a philosophy. Hospice believes that dying is not a defeat but rather a natural part of human life. Death happens to all of us and hospice allows it to happen with maximum respect for each person’s inherent worth and reverence for the process.

There is no one way to leave this world; your way will be special for you and your loved ones. We will be there for you and your family until you need us no longer.

Your physician, family members, friends or the patient themselves may contact Circle of Life Hospice 24/7 to ask questions, make a referral or schedule an evaluation.

