TMCC weathering nationwide downturn in enrollment

By Ed Pearce
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The nation’s colleges are in a post-pandemic slump. Enrollments, especially in two-year schools, dropped and have been slow to recover. But there’s no rush to recruit at Truckee Meadows Community College.

TMCC’s president Dr. Karin Hilgersom says there’s nothing new about fluctuations in enrollment. The reasons lie in the individual life choices of students, but economics are a driving force and at the moment her school is in competition with a hot job market coupled with rapidly rising inflation.

“If folks are going to maintain whatever standard of living they have right now they need either more pay or more hours at their job to deal with the rising gas prices alone.”

You’ll hear no hint of panic as she tackle the subject.

TMCC’s drop in enrollment is just six percent, less than half the state average and--she says--there’s another way of looking at even that number. “The fact that we’ve weathered this storm and this illness with a strong sense of belonging for those other 94 percent is really important.”

A partnership with the Washoe County School District which created a dual enrollment model for local high school students also helped keep numbers up.

“We have many students, over a thousand, I believe, who are taking on line classes or they drive to one of our colleges and take college courses typically during their junior and senior years.”

Nationally the downturn in enrollment has been especially notable among minorities. that was true here among Hispanic students. “So we did direct outreach,” says Hilgersom, “and I’m happy to report that many of them, a majority in fact, came back. so now we are only down one percent in our Latino-Latina student population.”

So there’s little here to suggest the need for a special recruitment effort. Some students may leave for reasons which are compelling at the moment. In the long haul, there are more compelling reasons to return.

“College certificates and degrees still pay off. That has not changed. I don’t think it will change. and we are very fortunate to have TMCC as a resource in our northern Nevada economy.”

