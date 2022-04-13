Super Bowl winner, former Wolf Pack star Corbett to serve as grand marshal for Reno Rodeo Parade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Super Bowl champion and former Reed High and Wolf Pack football star Austin Corbett will serve as this year’s grand marshal in the Reno Rodeo Parade.

Corbett recently signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers following his Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams.

“We are thrilled to have Austin as our Grand Marshal in this year’s parade,” said 2022 Reno Rodeo President, Josh Iveson. “We’ve been fans of Austin since his Wolf Pack days and have been cheering on his continued success in the NFL. It’s always great to see the hometown guy go on to do great things.”

This year’s parade will be Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. and will march south along Virginia Street, from 9th Street through downtown Reno, under the Reno Arch and across the Truckee River.

Reno Rodeo parade officials are looking for entries from businesses, associations and non-profit organizations.

“With your participation, we plan to rejuvenate the enthusiasm of parades past and rejoice in blending Reno’s history and diverse cultures with the sights and sounds of the historic Reno Rodeo,” said Stewart Friant, Reno Rodeo Parade committee chair. “The Reno Rodeo Parade brings the flavor of Reno’s community and western heritage to life.”

To apply, click here. Entry and payment must be received at Reno Rodeo Office by 5:00 PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022. For more information on the Reno Rodeo Parade or the Reno Rodeo, visit RenoRodeo.com.

