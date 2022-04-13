Advertisement

NDOT marks National Work Zone Awareness Week

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week, and the Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay alert as construction projects continue in our area.

Statewide there have been over one thousand work zone-related crashes from July 2020 to July 2021. From Spaghetti Bowl Construction to roadwork on roadways, drivers need to pay attention to reduced speed signs and lane changes.

Nevada State Police and Highway Patrol are in these areas of construction to make sure all altered traffic rules are followed. A speeding ticket in a work zone can cost double.

Meg Ragonese with NDOT said,

“Drivers will see many highway and local road improvements not for this season but in coming years. We want to remind drivers this week and every single day to be attentive and drive safely in road work zones. The key is easing off the brake as you travel through roadwork zones and focusing more heavily on the road ahead,” Ragonese said.

