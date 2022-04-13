Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Elko

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police(Nevada State Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police identified the man who died following a motorcycle crash near Elko.

It happened Thursday, April 7, 2022 just after 7 a.m. on State Route 225 (Mountain City Highway) five miles north of Elko.

Troopers said 30-year-old Matthew Surdahl of Elko was on a Harley Davidson heading southbound when he missed a turn in the road. He traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, troopers said. Surdahl was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Investigators suspect impairment was a factor in the crash.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any other information about the incident, you are asked to contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.

