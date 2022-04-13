Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man found by the California Highway Patrol in August 2020 with blood on his clothes is guilty of murdering his girlfriend at their southwest Reno apartment just hours earlier, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

A Washoe District Court jury convicted Jesus Padilla, 33, of first degree murder in the Aug. 12, 2020, death of Elizabeth Gurrola, 24, at their Grant Drive apartment.

Padilla was driving north on U.S. 395 near Doyle, Calif., when the CHP pulled him over, found his clothes covered in blood but could not see any injuries on him.

It turns out Padilla had beaten Gurrola to death about two hours earlier. The Reno Police Department checked their home and found her dead.

Gurrola tried to end their relationship and Padilla beat her to death, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Padilla admitted to attacking her. Prosecutors said the attack lasted for as long as 90 minutes. The severity of the attack and the lack of remorse warranted a sentence of life without a chance for parole, prosecutors argued.

The Washoe District Court jury handed down the maximum sentence.

