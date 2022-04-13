Advertisement

Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home

Jesus Padilla
Jesus Padilla(Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man found by the California Highway Patrol in August 2020 with blood on his clothes is guilty of murdering his girlfriend at their southwest Reno apartment just hours earlier, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

A Washoe District Court jury convicted Jesus Padilla, 33, of first degree murder in the Aug. 12, 2020, death of Elizabeth Gurrola, 24, at their Grant Drive apartment.

Padilla was driving north on U.S. 395 near Doyle, Calif., when the CHP pulled him over, found his clothes covered in blood but could not see any injuries on him.

It turns out Padilla had beaten Gurrola to death about two hours earlier. The Reno Police Department checked their home and found her dead.

Gurrola tried to end their relationship and Padilla beat her to death, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Padilla admitted to attacking her. Prosecutors said the attack lasted for as long as 90 minutes. The severity of the attack and the lack of remorse warranted a sentence of life without a chance for parole, prosecutors argued.

The Washoe District Court jury handed down the maximum sentence.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Jesus Padilla
Woman identified in Grant Dr. murder; suspect in custody

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County

Latest News

Bird E-Scooter
E-Scooters coming back to parts of Reno
Charles Dwayne Jones
Life sentence for killing one in Reno, injuring two
Sparks Police Dept.
Missing woman found safe
Jose Xochihua
Man facing attempted murder charges following incident in Sparks