Man facing attempted murder charges following incident in Sparks

Jose Xochihua
Jose Xochihua(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing attempted murder charges following a domestic disturbance in Sparks.

Police arrested Jose Guadalupe Xochihua on April 13, 2022.

The initial incident happened April 10 around 9:40 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kiley Parkway near Pyramid Highway. Officers responded and found a woman suffering from injuries that required medical treatment. Xochihua was identified as the suspect but was no longer at the scene.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for the following crimes: Attempted Murder; Battery by Strangulation with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault; Battery with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault, Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm; Domestic Battery; Eluding a Police Officer.

Xochihua was later taken into custody in Truckee, Calif.

