Life sentence for killing one in Reno, injuring two

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the July 2021 murder of a man at Paradise Park and the wounding of two other people, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Charles Dwayne Jones will have to serve at least 50 years in prison after pleading guilty in February to second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, all with the use of a deadly weapon.

The Reno Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired on July 9, 2021, near Paradise Park at the border of Sparks and Reno.

Police arrived to find Travis Beutler, 28, dead from several gunshots. Two females, Beutler’s sister and his fiancé, had been shot and seriously injured.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hicks said last week at sentencing that Jones shot Beutler six times and fired three times into a car, striking the female victims. Jones reportedly ran through an adjoining apartment complex, discarded his clothing and a gun, then walked to a convenience store and bought a snack.

Beutler’s sister sat with her brother dying in her arms and did not realize she had been shot. The shooting left the fiancé blind.

The investigation showed that Jones shot Beutler and the two females as revenge for a previous incident where Jones was sprayed with bear mace. However, Jones mistook who was involved in that incident.

Washoe District Court Judge Barry Breslow handed down the sentence April 6.

