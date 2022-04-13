Growing Up Reno: How to tell the difference between pothos and philodendrons, and care for them accordingly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pothos and philodendrons are easy go-to’s for people looking to add greenery to their homes. They don’t require a lot of light, water or attention. So if you want to be a lazy plant parent, these vines are right for you. Plus, they are dramatic and will let you know when they’re thirsty, going limp and weepy. But a quick pour over and they’ll bounce right back up.

Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water Gardens, stopped by Morning Break to share her expertise of these easy-to-care-for plants.

They belong to the same aroid plant family, but they have different genus. Pothos’ genus is epipremnum and philodendron’s genus is philodendron. They look a lot alike, but they have some key differences that make it easy to tell them apart.

Differences:

Leaf Shape: Philodendrons have heart shape leave, thinner and softer. Pothos are thicker and waxy.

Aerial Roots and Petioles: Pothos have only have one large aerial root per node. Philodendrons have many.

Growth Habits and New Leaves: New leaves on pothos plants simply grow and unfurl from the previous leaf. When new leaves grow on a trailing philodendron, they emerge from cataphylls, which are essentially small leaves that encase and protect the new leaf as it grows. They usually remain on the plant after the new leaf has unfurled, eventually drying up and falling off.

Growing Differences: Both plants have similar needs when it comes to light, soil, water and temperature; and both are considered to be low maintenance. Philodendrons can tolerate lower light a bit better than pothos and they can withstand cooler temps better too. Pothos can withstand drought better than philodendrons. Both can be propagated by cuttings.



There is another vining plant that often gets confused with both pothos and philodendrons. Scindapsus pictus is another plant in the aroid family that goes by the common name satin pothos, although it is not actually a pothos at all.

