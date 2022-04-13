Girl Scouts continue to have lasting impact on women’s courage, confidence and character

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For 110 years, Girl Scouts of America has touched the lives of thousands of young ladies. Young ladies who then went on to become moms, lawyers, business owners, politicians, social workers, community leaders, and more! Three of those women from this region are sisters, Ann Morgan and Sarabeth Brown, and Karen Rudd who is now the Chief Strategic Officer and Philanthropy Director for Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada.

They stopped by Morning Break to talk about the lasting impact Girl Scouts had on them even after they aged out of the program and how they still support current Girl Scouts today.

Morgan and Brown are this year’s co-chairs for the Triumphant Luncheon happening on Friday, June 17 at Bartley Ranch. This year’s theme is On Top of the Mountain, Reaching for the Stars. According to the website, “Triumphant Luncheon is about acknowledging Girl Scouts, both past and present, for their great accomplishments. It is celebrating all that Girl Scouts are capable of. It is celebrating those who support them, believe in them and help them rise and grow into amazing women.”

This year, along with delicious campfire food, local Girl Scouts will show the adult attendees various things they have learned in Girl Scouts like archery, fly-fishing and knot-tying.

The Triumphant Luncheon is also in need of corporate sponsors to continue to support the local Girl Scouts council and their work to provide every singe girl in the region the opportunity to be a Girl Scout regardless of economic difficulties.

To this day, the Girl Scouts of America are about more than just cookies. They strive to teach girls courage, confidence and character which Morgan, Brown and Rudd say they continue to use in their lives as career women in Northern Nevada.

There are a variety of ways the community can continue to help the Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada succeed. Click here for ways to donate and get involved.

