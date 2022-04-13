Advertisement

Everyone in the lineup gets a hit as Aces win home opener 11-4

Reno improves record to 4-3; moves to second place in PCL West
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (4-3) enjoyed some BLC home cooking and showcased their power to the hometown crowd with four home runs in an 11-4 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (4-3), Tuesday afternoon in the 2022 home opener at Greater Nevada Field

Reno’s bats came alive with a bang when Camden Duzenack extended his hitting streak to five games after he smacked the Aces’ first grand slam of the season in the fourth inning.

Matt Davidson added two more solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Stuart Fairchild also smashed a solo blast in the seventh inning and went 2-for-5 on the day.

Tyler Gilbert (1-0) earned the win after the left-hander yielded four earned runs on six hits, one walk, and one strikeout.

The combination of Taylor Widener and Kevin Ginkel came out of Reno’s bullpen and locked down the final three frames of the game to secure Reno’s first home win.

Aces Notables:

  • Caleb Duzenack smacked a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th inning and extended his team-leading hitting streak to five games.
  • Matt Davidson’s two-run game was the first for the Aces since August
  • Stuart Fairchild: 2-for-5 with 1 double, 1 home run, and 2 RBI.
  • Greyson Greiner: 3-for-5 with 2 doubles, 1 RBI, and 1 run.
  • Tyler Gilbert: 1-0 with 4 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 SO in 6.0 IP.

