E-Scooters coming back to parts of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno announced a new agreement to bring an E-Scooter Share Program back to the downtown and Midtown areas.

The three-year agreement with Bird includes a 90-day notice for termination for any reason.

The agreement was announced during Wednesday’s city council meeting:

“Bird is honored to partner with the City of Reno to launch our eco-friendly scooter program for residents and visitors,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Global Policy. “We are committed to working with the community to increase transportation access to all residents as well as helping the city meet their sustainability goals.”

Bird riders saved an estimated 1.1 million gallons of gas in 2021, the city said in a press release.

The initial fleet size will include about 250 e-scooters and will be introduced to the Downtown and Midtown areas at the end of April during an official launch event by the City of Reno and partners.

The fleet will phase up over the course of about one month, and the full fleet will be available in June, the city said. Bird is responsible for fleet management, including the relocation and removal of vehicles and charging of the vehicles.

The topic of e-scooters has been a complex one after the transportation company Lime rolled out e-scooters in the Biggest Little City in late 2018. City officials at the time said they were not given a heads up about the move and proper rules were not in place to have e-scooters. The move resulted in the city filing a cease-and-desist notice against Lime.

Visit Reno.gov/Sustainability or bird.co to learn more about the E-Scooter Share Program.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.