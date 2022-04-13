Advertisement

Community Food Drive this Friday

By Denise Wong
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting a Feed NV and the Sierra drive-through food drop-off event on Friday, April 15 from 9 am – 12 noon at Scheels, located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks.  The organization is gathering food for families throughout the 90,000 square mile service area.  The Food Bank says there have been significant increases in the number of people needing emergency food assistance.

Those attending and donating at the Feed NV and the Sierra drive-through food drive should expect to stay in their cars and have their donations unloaded by volunteers.   Food donations will be taken from cars right in front of the main entrance at Scheels.  For those who are not able to attend the food drive, they can Text the word FeedNV with an amount to 50155 to donate online.

Jocelyn Lantrip with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about the rise in need and the four categories of food that are urgently needed.

