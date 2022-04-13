Caregiving keeps many out of work as labor shortage continues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Watching over aging parents and sick spouses is keeping many out of work.

According to the Federal Reserve’s latest Monetary Policy Report, four times as many people are out of work taking care of adult family members than those who stopped working to care for children during the pandemic.

On the flip side, for people in the workforce who also care for ailing or aging loved ones, the strain of juggling professional and personal responsibilities can take a heavy toll.

Since before the pandemic, Bonnie Read has balanced working full time and looking after her brother, who has disabilities due to diabetes.

“I tell him, ‘I’m taking Thursday a vacation so, you know, I’m going to drive on Thursday, see you on Friday, take the weekend. we’ll have four days so start making a list of everything you need from me’,” said Read.

When COVID-19 hit, her father’s health started to decline due to isolation.

“If you understand, the places (senior living) are great. They had happy hour, bingo, music dining rooms, he had a good circle of friends but all that was eliminated to try and keep people segregated from one another,” said Read. “He was atrophying and getting, not only lonely but he wasn’t moving around, he was getting winded just walking to the bathroom.”

Not liking the way he felt, she moved him out of assisted living and into her home.

“Not realizing what an endeavor that would be, it’s a lot of work for someone who’s away from the home,” said Read.

Being the breadwinner, Read continues to work full time, but her job doesn’t allow her to fully work remotely, forcing her to keep requesting time off.

“I’ve probably used half of my vacation time so far, just keeping appointments with my brother and my dad,” said Read. “It’s overwhelming, a little because all I need is a day off and it’s like, ‘I don’t want to waste my vacation’.”

Although she has been able to keep balancing these responsibilities, for many others, there was no other choice but to quit.

Cheyanne LaRue is the executive director at Home Instead, she says during the pandemic many staff members have left the job to take care of family members, including grandchildren.

However, in the last six months, another trend has developed.

“The second thing that we’ve noticed is that as far as clients coming in, it’s family members that are calling because they are giving care and they are the ones that are getting exhausted or tired and need support,” said LaRue.

The pandemic has created even more demand for elder care, as people fell ill with COVID, prompting more families to provide care, postpone medical treatments and nursing home placements.

Unfortunately, job openings continue to outnumber potential workers

“We’re hoping there will be a point where we can catch up because us and then the other companies, like us in our industry are having to turn away the opportunity to care for these families because we don’t have enough caregivers,” said LaRue.

Read says the hardest part for her is worrying about her father while at work.

“There are times where I can tell he’s breathing hard and I feel like I need to get there,” said Read. “So, it’s emotional like, ‘What if I waited?’.”

She thinks there should be a lot more compassion among employers by allowing some time off for the working adults who comprise this invisible backbone of society.

“I think people are willing to take an afternoon off, but make that time up at another time if they need to so, that we can get the care provided and the job done,” said Read.

A version of his Build Back Better Act adopted in the House last year contained substantial funding for caregiving, including $150 billion to expand in-home care for adults. It would also provide retirement income to people who leave jobs to look after others, and give tax credits to eligible caregivers. The legislation has stalled in the Senate.

Home Instead also offers caregiver training, for more information click here.

If you are a caregiver seeking support, The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada has a compensation guide available on their website, as well as, a guidebook for first-timers. You can also connect with other caregivers by registering for an email discussion and there are numerous caregiver blogs available.

