Woman reported missing in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Diana Wong, 70, was last seen Monday morning in Sparks.

Wong is 5′4″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair and a distinctive mark on her left cheek. She may be driving a maroon 2021 Nissan Murano with Nevada license plate 986ZVA.

If you have seen Diana or have information of her whereabouts please call WCSO non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-9276 or 911.

