Woman reported missing in Sparks

Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Diana Wong, 70, was last seen Monday morning in Sparks.

Wong is 5′4″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair and a distinctive mark on her left cheek. She may be driving a maroon 2021 Nissan Murano with Nevada license plate 986ZVA.

If you have seen Diana or have information of her whereabouts please call WCSO non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-9276 or 911.

