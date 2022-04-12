What you need to know about reporting a missing person

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the family of Naomi Irion and Ronnie Barker calling for change to Nevada’s missing person procedures.

KOLO8 News Now, sat down with Carson City’s Assistant Sheriff, Jim Primka to learn more about filing a missing person report.

“It requires a lot of follow-up, a lot of phone calls, a lot of looking at surveillance videos, talking to family friends, checking social media,” said Primka.

While many may wrestle with whether to call 911 if they believe their friend or relative is missing, Primka recommends you don’t hesitate.

“Movies and TV have said ‘Oh you have to wait 24 hours’ for us here no, that’s not the case,” said Primka.

When first making a report, a deputy will take information such as name, where the person was last seen, and if there is a history of mental health illness, alcohol, or drug use.

“The deputy takes the report, we’re going to ask... ‘Where were they last seen?, where were they supposed to be?, how long is it that you’ve heard from them?’ but if it rises to a level where we feel there might be foul play involved or some other circumstances that are dyer then we’ll get our detective division involved and they will start a process,” said Primka.

Because details are crucial, it is important you’re ready to honestly disclose everything you know.

“They were recently receiving threats from someone,” said Primka.

Once investigators establish the person is truly missing and have exhausted all their leads, they put together a BOLO or ‘be on the lookout’ notice to surrounding agencies, including hospitals.

“The BOLO itself, the flyer, the photo, some of it is dependent if the family or friends can give us pictures and us gather that information, but we can also do a written one that goes out sooner.

He pointed out it’s important to keep current pictures of children and senior citizens.

When Amber alerts for missing children or Silver Alerts are issued, is because the case has risen to another criteria, abduction or imminent danger.

“Generally with the Silver Alert, we see a lot of Alzheimer’s patients, somebody that walks away from a home or a facility and depending on the time frame, the time a day, the elements, obviously people can succumb to cold or heat, we initiate those right away,” said Primka.

The criteria for a Silver Alert in Nevada are: The person missing must be 60 years of age or older and diagnosed with a medical or mental condition, it also fits the criteria if the person goes missing under suspicious circumstances, the missing person must be from the state of Nevada, law enforcement has to rule out an impaired mental state as a reason for the disappearance and the request for a Silver Alert must happen within 72 hours of the disappearance.

Depending on the size of the agency, resources can be a concern when it comes to missing person reports and maintaining other services.

Primka says missing person reports have priority and even when it may seem nothing is being done, that’s not the case.

