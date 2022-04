RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Very cold temperatures will be with us through the work week, with a hard freeze in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Several systems will keep the weather unsettled, with a chance of wind and showers Thursday and Saturday. Easter looks dry and seasonal this year, with valley highs back in the low to mid 60s. -Jeff