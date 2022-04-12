Etsy sellers protest fees by halting their sales for a week

NEW YORK (AP) - Some vendors on Etsy say they are halting sales of their items on the site for a week to protest a hike in the fees the crafts e-commerce marketplace charges them.

Starting Monday, Etsy sellers must pay a 6.5% commission on each transaction, up from the 5% in place since 2018.

A protest organizer, Kristi Cassidy, said thousands of Etsy vendors - a fraction of the 5.3 million vendors on the site - have temporarily halted selling their items.

An Etsy executive says the new fee structure will enable the company to increase investments in marketing and customer support.

