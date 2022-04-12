Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:38 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
Biden administration unveils steps to boost equity in government
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Experts eye ventilation improvements as COVID spikes continue
Health and technology experts look for better building ventilation