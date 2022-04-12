State of Nevada launches dashboard tracking relief spending

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada on Tuesday launched a new data dashboard that tracks American Rescue Plan spending.

The dashboard can be found at NevadaRecovers.com and provides a real-time accounting of federal funds received by the State, and shows a breakdown of where the funds have gone.

As of April 12, 2022, a majority of the more than $2.7 billion Nevada received June 4, 2021, has gone to PreK-12 education, followed by direct payments to counties and cities. Other categories include housing, childcare, economic development, and transportation.

State launches data dashboard to track American Rescue Plan spending. (NevadaRecovers.com)

“Providing transparent and real-time data is critical to ensuring we keep Nevadans up to date on how we are investing these federal relief dollars,” said Gov. Sisolak. “I appreciate the hard work of the State team in these efforts and look forward to continued progress on behalf of Nevadans.”

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, funds may be spent to support specific COVID-19 related priorities within the confines of the federal treasury rules and are intended to be allocated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026. In addition to the resources received directly by the State, other entities such as Nevada’s cities, counties and school districts are also receiving direct funding allocations from the Federal Government.

To see the breakdown of federal funds, click here.

Today we launched a dashboard which tracks how the State is spending federal American Rescue Plan funds. Providing transparent & real-time data is critical to keeping Nevadans up to date on how we are investing relief dollars.



The dashboard is here: https://t.co/cTyuOft42n — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.