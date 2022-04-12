Police respond to incident in South Reno, power out in the area
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dozens of NV Energy customers are without power in South Reno as police respond to an incident near Peckham and Baker lanes.
According to a KOLO 8 News Now crew on scene, it appears a person in a tree was electrocuted on Jasper Lane.
According to NV Energy, about 900 people in the area were without power around 2 p.m. Power was restored to most customers by 4 p.m.
Reno Police, Reno Fire, REMSA, and NV Energy all responded.
REMSA tells KOLO 8 News Now that they have a supervisor and an ambulance in the area, but released no further details.
Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.