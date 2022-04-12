Advertisement

Police respond to incident in South Reno, power out in the area

(WCAX)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dozens of NV Energy customers are without power in South Reno as police respond to an incident near Peckham and Baker lanes.

According to a KOLO 8 News Now crew on scene, it appears a person in a tree was electrocuted on Jasper Lane.

According to NV Energy, about 900 people in the area were without power around 2 p.m. Power was restored to most customers by 4 p.m.

Reno Police, Reno Fire, REMSA, and NV Energy all responded.

REMSA tells KOLO 8 News Now that they have a supervisor and an ambulance in the area, but released no further details.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

