Nevada’s Lt. Governor on hand as Girl Scouts tour state Capitol

4-11-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Members of Girl Scout Troop 700 toured Nevada’s Capitol and more as part of a trip for Spring Break.

The Troop, out of Las Vegas, included two daughters of Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead. The former educator and school administrator was appointed by Governor Steve Sisolak to replace former Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall in December.

“Allowing that opportunity for them to come and learn about Nevada history as well as seeing what it takes to be in politics is really important,” said Lt. Gov. Cano Burkhead. “These are our leaders of the future and I want them to be comfortable in their future offices.

She says their family is in town for the break as the native Southern Nevadan gets more acquainted with Northern Nevada.

