Advertisement

Local guardsman wins soldier of the year in Nevada

Sgt. Bryan Brown trains at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in preparation for regionals in May.
Sgt. Bryan Brown trains at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in preparation for regionals in May.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Sergeant Bryan Brown, military success was always a likely scenario.

“Growing up I always wanted to join the military,” he explained. “I was told that the National Guard might be better for me as opposed to active duty.”

Three years ago, Brown did join the Guard, and last year took part in the Best Warrior competition - finishing second. This year he tried again, and came out on top, earning the title of soldier of the year.

“The fact that I was able to come back and win it this year is a great source of pride for me,” Brown stated.

A combat engineer based in Fallon, Brown won the competition at the state level this year and now it’s on to regionals, to compete against the best soldiers from all over the west coast at a competition next month in Guam.

Brown hopes this is just the next step on his journey. If he wins he will advance to the national championships later this summer, and winning that title at the national level is something one Nevadan has already done.

“In 2017 Sergeant Grant Reimers was the top soldier in the entire National Guard,” explained SFC Erick Studenicka. “That’s over 400,000 soldiers. This year he (Reimers) is coaching Sergeant Brown, so we have a lot of faith in him.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Road rage graphic
Suspect sought in possible road rage shooting on I-80

Latest News

Nevada Recovers
State of Nevada launches dashboard tracking relief spending
A second phase of changes will come to flashing warning systems placed in advance of select...
Second phase of changes coming to flashing warning systems
Drink Dance Donate + Art Interview
Community invited to ‘Drink Dance Donate + Art’ fundraiser at Good Luck Macbeth Theater
KOLO Cooks Elote Salad
KOLO Cooks: No need to keep the cob in this southwestern ‘elote’ salad from Chef Jonathan Chapin