Local guardsman wins soldier of the year in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Sergeant Bryan Brown, military success was always a likely scenario.

“Growing up I always wanted to join the military,” he explained. “I was told that the National Guard might be better for me as opposed to active duty.”

Three years ago, Brown did join the Guard, and last year took part in the Best Warrior competition - finishing second. This year he tried again, and came out on top, earning the title of soldier of the year.

“The fact that I was able to come back and win it this year is a great source of pride for me,” Brown stated.

A combat engineer based in Fallon, Brown won the competition at the state level this year and now it’s on to regionals, to compete against the best soldiers from all over the west coast at a competition next month in Guam.

Brown hopes this is just the next step on his journey. If he wins he will advance to the national championships later this summer, and winning that title at the national level is something one Nevadan has already done.

“In 2017 Sergeant Grant Reimers was the top soldier in the entire National Guard,” explained SFC Erick Studenicka. “That’s over 400,000 soldiers. This year he (Reimers) is coaching Sergeant Brown, so we have a lot of faith in him.”

