Second phase of changes coming to flashing warning systems

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation reminded drivers Tuesday about upcoming lane closures on Pyramid and Mt. Rose highways as they make changes to the advanced warning traffic signals.

On Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14, lane closures will be in place on Pyramid Highway between Calle de la Plata and Farr Lane as well as lower Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno, as the flashing signs are deactivated.

· April 13-14: intermittent daytime shoulder (6 a.m.-9 p.m.) and evening lane closures (9 p.m.-6 a.m.) will take place. At locations where advance signals are being removed, the flashing advance sign lights will be deactivated.

· Mid-May: A third round of brief daytime shoulder and evening lane closures will take place. Outdated signals and signal poles will be completely removed after being replaced with road signs.

In mid-March, select signs which previously flashed as the traffic signal ahead readies to change were updated to continuously flash. At locations where advance signal warning systems are being removed, the existing advance signs were first temporarily changed to continually flash to provide an additional visual reminder of the changes taking place, and remind drivers to remain aware of the changing traffic signage.

All traffic signals will remain, NDOT said.

Known as advance signal warning systems, the signs are placed ahead of certain traffic signals. Some advance signal warning signs contain lights which continuously flash. Others begin flashing when the traffic signal ahead readies to turn yellow and red, allowing drivers time to prepare to stop in advance of a signal that has limited visibility.

NDOT said the signals have the potential to make drivers speed up to “beat the light,” leading to crashes. NDOT said it conducted an engineering study to establish guidelines for most effective use of the different types of signal warning systems, compliant with federal guidelines.

To enhance traffic consistency and safety, the following advance signal warning systems will change:

PYRAMID HIGHWAY

Remove Advance Warning Signals

• Northbound at Calle de la Plata

• Northbound and Southbound at Eagle Canyon/La Posada Drive

• Northbound and Southbound at Wingfield Springs Road/Lazy Five Parkway

• Northbound and Southbound at Sparks Boulevard

• Northbound and Southbound at Golden View Drive

• Northbound and Southbound at Los Altos Parkway

• Southbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive

Modify Timing of Advance Warning Signals

• Northbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive

• Southbound Pyramid Highway at Farr Lane/Queen Way

VETERANS PARKWAY

Remove Advance Warning Signal

• Northbound Veterans Parkway at Greg Street

MT. ROSE HIGHWAY

Remove Advance Warning Signals

• Southbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway

• Westbound Mt. Rose Highway at Thomas Creek Road

Convert to Continuously-Flashing Advance Warning Signal

• Northbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway intersection

Modify Timing of Advance Warning Signal

• Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway at Wedge Parkway

• Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway at Thomas Creek Road

Full information on advance signal warning system changes is available at NVSafeSignals.com.

