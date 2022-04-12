KOLO Cooks: No need to keep the cob in this southwestern ‘elote’ salad from Chef Jonathan Chapin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street corn is a staple in Mexico and other Hispanic/Latino cultures. Served with sweet cotija cheese and spicy tajin seasoning, when you devour this kind of corn-on-the-cob, just as much ends up on your face as in your belly! But that’s not the case in Chef Jonathan Chapin’s southwestern elote salad. (Elote is the Spanish word for “corn.”) By taking the corn off the cobb but keeping all the topping, you can elevate street corn to a dish perfect for bar-be-ques and potlucks.

In this episode of KOLO Cooks, Chef Chapin from Reno Recipes was joined by Chef Daryl Butterfield. The two of them are hosting a “culinary adventure” called Three Cities, Three Chefs, Three Menus this weekend along with Cheftravey. Click here for tickets.

April 14th at Tremigo (Tahoe)

April 15th at Nevada Sunset Winery (Reno)

April 16th at BJ’s BBQ (Sparks)

Dressing Ingredients:

1/2 cup Crèma

3 T Cotija

1 T Tajin

1 Lime (zested and juiced)

2 tsp. Honey or Agave

Salt (to taste)

Salad Ingredients:

2 Ears of Corn (roasted)

1 Jalapeño (seeded, skinned and roasted)

1/4 cup Red Onion (diced)

1/4 cup Cilantro (chopped)

1T Red Wine Vinaigrette

1T Honey

Salt (to taste)

Directions:

Mix everything together. Enjoy!

