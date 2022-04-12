Incentive$ await would-be truck drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us have trouble parallel parking our own car. It’s not required any more for a Nevada driver’s license. But for those who want to drive a semi-truck for a living there’s no way around it. So is backing up into a loading dock and driving a stick shift with ten gears.

There are skills to be learned. But once conquered, these days with a truck driver shortage, there will be no trouble finding a job or great pay.

“I’ve been in white collar my whole life,” says Robert Abbot, a truck driving student. “So, I just decided I’ve always wanted to learn how to drive a truck, drive a big rig. So, I’m just going to do it,” he says. Abbott says he has about six weeks of school left.

Once he graduates and gets his license. A table at the Nevada Desert Driving School says it all. Piles of flyers from trucking companies--$97,000 dollars a year, signing bonuses, tuition paid. Plenty of incentives and opportunities for soon-to-be truck drivers.

Veteran truck driver and now instructor Randy Bartel says he has never seen it so good. And the job is probably not what most people think it is. Some people may believe it’s a lonely profession.

But Bartel says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“No, it is not,” says Bartel. “You meet people along the way. They are almost like visiting friends once a week. I’ve always enjoyed it,” he says.

Students need 160 hours to legally get behind the wheel. Bartel says after school a new driver will need a year under his or her belt of truck driving.

Once complete he says, essentially, it’s a career that offers an open road.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.