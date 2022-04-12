Advertisement

I-80 crash results in chemical spill

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police(Nevada State Police)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 80 that resulted in a hazmat situation. Investigators say a pickup blew a tire on westbound I-80 between Lockwood and Vista Boulevard early Monday with a semi right behind it. The semi rear-ended the pickup, causing the semi to leak fumaryl chloride.

Both drivers sustained only minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up the spill.

