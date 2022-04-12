Community invited to ‘Drink Dance Donate + Art’ fundraiser at Good Luck Macbeth Theater

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Around the Stage and Sage Ridge School are partnering together to create a living public art experience called “Seraphim.”

Around the Stage director of theatre and Sage Ridge School artistic director, Keely Cobb, and Sage Ridge School teacher, Nicole Ashton, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to DRINK DANCE DONATE + ART fundraiser on April 14 and 15 at the local Good Luck Macbeth Theater.

This fundraiser will include live performances and art discussions.

Ticket sales will help with buying materials to build Seraphim, a beautiful 18′ tall guardian art sculpture that Sage Ridge students will help build. Seraphim will be showcased on the school’s campus as part of an Art Town performance this summer and will travel to different art exhibits in the U.S. and Mexico.

The event is Thursday and Friday, April 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets. Prices range from $25 for General Admission and $35 for VIP.

Drink Dance Donate + Art Fundraiser (Sage Ridge School)

