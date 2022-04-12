Cleaning Tahoe--Underwater

SAND HARBOR, Nev. (KOLO) - Visitors and residents alike are drawn to Lake Tahoe’s alpine beauty and crystal clear waters. Unfortunately-- some leave more than footprints on its sandy beaches... and the littering doesn’t stop at the water’s edge.

It turns out there’s a lot of trash down there. An eyesore if you happen to venture there and doing who knows what to Tahoe’s famous pure water.

“This our drinking water. You know we love to drink Tahoe Tap up here and we want to know what we’re drinking is healthy, good and isn’t polluted.” says Colin West

In 2019 West, Tahoe based filmmaker and diver thought with some help, divers could do something about it. From that idea and with backing from donations and the sale of Tahoe -themed Nevada license plates, a project called ‘Clean Up The Lake’ was launched. The aim was an underwater circumnavigation of the lake--all 72 miles--picking up trash as they went.

All manner of trash and litter, from the expected bottles and beer cans to fishing gear, car tires, even engine blocks. More we have to assume is collecting every day through negligence and carelessness.

Governor Sisolak got a look at a sample at the Sand Harbor Visitors Center Monday and even donned gloves and helped sort the trash. “It’s truly unbelievable what ends up at the bottom of that lake when you look at this stuff,” he said. “Some of its intentional. Some of its unintentional, but Lake Tahoe is such a pristine beautiful sight and we’ve got to do more to protect and take care of it.”

There’s a purpose behind the sorting, the governor was doing. They’ve identified dozens of hot spots and kept careful records of what they’ve found and where.

“We have numerous, over 160 locations that we’ll be able to track the litter back to so that we know what’s entering the lake and where,” says West, “and then from there we can work with local governments and agencies and organizations to create more preventative measures to keep litter from entering our lake in the future.”

Even the trash will now serve a purpose. Some of it is being recycled, but some turned into art installations carrying the anti-littering message to the public. The rest will be properly disposed of.

Today just a little more than six of those 72 miles of shoreline remain to be surveyed and cleaned, but the work is far from over. They’ll be back to those hot spots to track their efforts. The work is far from over.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.