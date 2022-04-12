Advertisement

City of Reno hosting Senior Artists Exhibit & Show

Seniors can submit entries this week
By Denise Wong
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is preparing for its first Senior Artists Exhibit and Show -- and it’s calling on residents to submit their work. The exhibit is a chance to showcase the creativity of seniors during Older Americans Month.

Individuals ages 60 and older are invited to submit entries for the exhibit and show on April 13, 14 or 15 at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You don’t have to be a professional artist. Any level of skill can enter. The exhibit and show will take place April 25 to June 3, 2022 in the East Wing Gallery of the McKinley Arts and Culture Center.

Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, and Megan Berner, Arts & Culture Manager for the City of Reno, stopped by KOLO 8 to talk more about the event and what seniors who want to show off their work need to know to submit an entry.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Road rage graphic
Suspect sought in possible road rage shooting on I-80

Latest News

Filing a missing person report
What you need to know about reporting a missing person
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Woman reported missing in Sparks
Nevada State Police
I-80 crash results in chemical spill
Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead looks on as Girl Scout Troop 700 from Las Vegas takes in a tour...
Nevada’s Lt. Governor on hand as Girl Scouts tour state Capitol