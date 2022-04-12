City of Reno hosting Senior Artists Exhibit & Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is preparing for its first Senior Artists Exhibit and Show -- and it’s calling on residents to submit their work. The exhibit is a chance to showcase the creativity of seniors during Older Americans Month.

Individuals ages 60 and older are invited to submit entries for the exhibit and show on April 13, 14 or 15 at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You don’t have to be a professional artist. Any level of skill can enter. The exhibit and show will take place April 25 to June 3, 2022 in the East Wing Gallery of the McKinley Arts and Culture Center.

Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, and Megan Berner, Arts & Culture Manager for the City of Reno, stopped by KOLO 8 to talk more about the event and what seniors who want to show off their work need to know to submit an entry.

