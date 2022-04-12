Carson City Senior Center receives funding for major upgrades

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Senior Citizen Center has earned several grants and funding through local and state governments which total over $1 million dollars.

“I was stunned when we got the award notification,” said Executive Director Courtney Warner.

Warner applied for many of these opportunities securing money from the American Rescue Plan Act through Aging and Disability Services, as well as through Carson City and the Community Recovery Grant.

“Any construction, you have impact to the public you serve and this gives us the opportunity to try to minimize that but at least be able to keep our essential services running,” Warner said.

The senior center also houses Meals On Wheels and they are on track to serve 110,000 meals this year.

Warner said keeping seniors fed is one of the most important things they do. With this money, they will be able to continue providing meals even during construction.

“I think it will be a wonderful change for the seniors,” Fran Hedman, a volunteer at the center said.

“They’ll be able to have self service, touchless and because they have different dietary needs and this will give them more choices.”

Governor Sisolak also dropped by and headed into the kitchen to help package up meals. Today, the center served 340 people.

The renovations will bring a new service window in the dining room, a new ADA compliant check in desk, a beverage center and a remodeled room for socializing. The Carson City ARPA funds will also help to renovate the bathrooms.

“When you think about the work that we’re doing and working for seniors and seniors that don’t have a lot and don’t have a lot of advocates and then there’s not a lot of funding sources that are supporting their future and their needs. When we get this huge gift, it’s really cool,” Warner said.

The senior center hopes to complete all the renovations in the next 18 months.

