4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:02 AM PDT
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

