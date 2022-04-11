Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
RPD investigating lure incidents
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Road rage graphic
Suspect sought in possible road rage shooting on I-80

Latest News

This March 6, 2014 file photo shows the idled Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only...
Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car
Investigators are searching for this man who was caught on camera at the salon
Midtown Beauty Bar reacts to arson & camera theft
Convicted animal abuser Jason Brown during an Oct 1, 2015 sentencing hearing in Washoe District...
Man behind worst animal abuse case in Washoe County asks for parole