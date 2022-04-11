Wolf Pack pitching hammered in late innings as Nevada falls to SJSU 13-5

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Sunday afternoon Nevada dropped the final game of its series against San Jose State 13-5.

Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the loss for the Pack. Clary tossed 4.1 innings, gave up five hits, five runs (five earned), and struck out four. Freshman Makayla Webber stepped into the circle in relief of Clary. Webber gave up three hits, and two runs (two earned). Freshman Ellie Garcia gave up four hits, five runs (five earned), and struck out one before sophomore Jana Pope stepped in to close the game for the Pack. Pope gave up one hit, one run (one earned), and struck out two.

The Pack had a combined 11 hits led by senior Jessica Sellers who also chipped in an RBI. Sophomore Chelie Senini went 2-3, and stole two bases in the game. Tatum Maytorena also tallied two hits for the squad. Aaliyah Jenkins, Charli Hawkins, and Mia Misasi recorded one hit each.

Lauren Gutierrez’s sacrifice fly to right field scored Senini from third to tie the game in the third inning. Jenkins bashed her eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth for the Pack to take the lead, 2-1.

But San Jose State scored six in the top of the fifth to regain the lead of the game. The Spartans closed the game by adding two runs in the sixth inning and four in the top of the seventh.

Nevada was able to score three in the bottom of the sixth but was unable to complete the comeback.

UP NEXT

The Pack will now hit the road for Logan, Utah for a conference series against Utah State April 14-16.

Live stream and live stats can be found at NevadaWolfPack.com.

