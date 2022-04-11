Advertisement

Wind and snow cause issues in the Sierra and Northern Nevada

Crews work to clear a crash early Monday on I-80 over Donner Summit.
Crews work to clear a crash early Monday on I-80 over Donner Summit.(CHP-Truckee Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snowy conditions caused major traffic issues in the Sierra Monday morning, while high winds wreaked havoc across the Truckee Meadows.

Both directions of Interstate 80 over Donner Summit were shut down mid morning due to crashes and spinouts involving big rigs, Caltrans District 3 reported. Lanes reopened around 11 a.m. Chain controls remain in place for all vehicles except 4-Wheel drive with snow tires.

People across the Truckee Meadows also woke up to high winds. In Lemmon Valley, gusts were so strong, they uprooted a pine tree at Silver State Kennel in Lemmon Valley.

Wind gusts so strong in Lemmon Valley, they uprooted this tree.
Wind gusts so strong in Lemmon Valley, they uprooted this tree.(Joe Reinhardt)

Vehicles over 9 feet were also prohibited through Washoe Valley.

For the latest on weather alerts in our area, click here.

To check road conditions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

