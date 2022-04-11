Wind and snow cause issues in the Sierra and Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snowy conditions caused major traffic issues in the Sierra Monday morning, while high winds wreaked havoc across the Truckee Meadows.

Both directions of Interstate 80 over Donner Summit were shut down mid morning due to crashes and spinouts involving big rigs, Caltrans District 3 reported. Lanes reopened around 11 a.m. Chain controls remain in place for all vehicles except 4-Wheel drive with snow tires.

All I-80 WB traffic has been released in Truckee and at the Nevada state line. Please SLOW DOWN to avoid collisions.



I-80 chain controls are R-2 EB/WB Cisco Grove to Truckee. pic.twitter.com/VflJzXNuru — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 11, 2022

People across the Truckee Meadows also woke up to high winds. In Lemmon Valley, gusts were so strong, they uprooted a pine tree at Silver State Kennel in Lemmon Valley.

Wind gusts so strong in Lemmon Valley, they uprooted this tree. (Joe Reinhardt)

Vehicles over 9 feet were also prohibited through Washoe Valley.

