Wind restrictions impacting school bus routes in Cold Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is advising parents of wind restrictions on 395 North and the Cold Springs Corridor that is impacting school transportation.

Due to the weather, buses are not able to make it through that area, which means parents will have to pick up their students Monday afternoon or find alternate transportation.

The students affected include:

Students at Cold Springs Middle School, Cold Springs students who attend North Valleys High School, and AACT students who live in Cold Springs.

