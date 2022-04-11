Safety tips and activities for your dog this spring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s National Pet Day and there are some important tips for getting your dog back to the great outdoors. After the winter season, a dog’s socialization is usually low. Whether you are taking your dog on a walk, going to the park, or running errands, always have your dog on a leash. Including them in your day-to-day routine will increase confidence and gives the dog an opportunity to become comfortable in any environment.

Agility training is a great springtime activity. Obstacle courses can be made at home and practicing is good exercise and increases the bond between owner and pet.

Joel Silverman is a Celebrity Dog Trainer and shared how agility training is great for any dog no matter its age,

“Well first of all they get to bond with the owners and the relationship and the bond is everything, so having an exercise or something you do to curate the bond is great. It’s great stimulation for the animal, it’s great for the relationship,” Silverman said.

Training sessions should take a few minutes and end on a high note are recommended.

Taking your dog on a hike, going on a camping trip, swimming at the lake, or working on those fetching skills are fun spring ideas for you and your pet.

For more on springtime activities, click here.

