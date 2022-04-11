Reno City Council approves Neighborhood Renewal grant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new Neighborhood Renewal Program aims to help low-to-moderate income Reno homeowners make repairs and improve their living conditions while mitigating blight in the city.

The Reno City Council approved a $200,000 grant agreement with Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada at its special meeting Monday, April 11.

In a press release, the city said the grant agreement will use Council room tax funds designated for affordable housing projects. The funds will help homeowners repair a minimum of 22 homes for households at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

“I’m incredibly excited to see another affordable housing program move forward in the City of Reno,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “This particular program is special, because it’s going to allow us to assist Reno residents who are already established here, but just need a little extra help to improve their current living conditions.”

“Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is honored to be given this opportunity to assist Reno’s low-to-moderate income homeowners with home repairs to allow them to age in place,” said Katie Pace, Executive Director of RTNNV. “Home preservation is vital not only for the homeowners, but for long-term housing affordability concerns in our community.”

The initiative is a continuation of a program that began in 2017 and has helped with maintenance and upkeep of 12 homes so far in the Reno community, the city said.

To see eligibility requirements and the type of repair services offered, click here.

To apply for the program, contact RTNNV:

Online: rtnnv.org

Phone: 775-395-9808

Email: home@rtnnv.org

