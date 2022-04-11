Advertisement

Quality Event Designs shares top trends for weddings this season, what to expect in the next few years

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After two years of decline in the number of weddings, 2022 is the biggest wedding year since 1984! According to Chrissy Perry, owner of Quality Event Design, “People are ready to party!”

However, a lot of weddings look different than they would have if they’d taken place pre-pandemic. Perry stopped by Morning Break to talk about those trends and what she’s anticipating for wedding seasons to come.

For more information about Quality Event Design, click here.

Perry is also the owner of The Garden of Reno, a local coffee shop on Wells Ave.

Perry and her team are now hosting calligraphy and floral design classes at the shop. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to get the most up to date information about those workshops.

