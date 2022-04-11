Advertisement

Monday Motivations: Sound bath therapy helps with a variety of physical and mental health challenges

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, provides sound bath therapy to clients with a variety of mental and physical ailments. As a form of meditation, sound baths uses gongs, singing bowls, chimes and xylophones to re-center the mind and body.

KOLO 8 News Now producer, Jayde Ryan, joined Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko for a sound bath therapy session with Hurst at Purposeful Living Center in Reno. The three of them talked about their experiences and how each person is helped differently through this technique.

Learn more about sound bath therapy and the Purposeful Living Center by visiting Hurst’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno, power out in the area
IDLEWILD PARK
Reno mom angry after stranger attempted to lure her daughter in a car
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County

Latest News

Everyone in the lineup gets a hit as Aces win home opener 11-4
Everyone in the lineup gets a hit as Aces win home opener 11-4
Caregiving keeping people out of work
Caregiving keeps many out of work as labor shortage continues
According to the Wyoming Food Bank almost 300lbs of food was dropped off by Menards.
Community Food Drive this Friday
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Trucking company offering $97,000 a year to truck drivers plus benefits
Incentive$ await would-be truck drivers