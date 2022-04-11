Monday Motivations: Sound bath therapy helps with a variety of physical and mental health challenges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, provides sound bath therapy to clients with a variety of mental and physical ailments. As a form of meditation, sound baths uses gongs, singing bowls, chimes and xylophones to re-center the mind and body.

KOLO 8 News Now producer, Jayde Ryan, joined Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko for a sound bath therapy session with Hurst at Purposeful Living Center in Reno. The three of them talked about their experiences and how each person is helped differently through this technique.

Learn more about sound bath therapy and the Purposeful Living Center by visiting Hurst’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.