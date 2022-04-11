Midtown Beauty Bar reacts to arson & camera theft

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For one midtown business, it been a challenging month of April.

Amanda Messerli owns the Midtown Beauty Bar. Her business has been successful enough to expand to have salons on both sides of Virginia Street, but last week fell victim to arson.

“I love midtown. It’s where all my businesses have been. It’s a cool part of town, and it’s sad that this is happening,” she said.

Last Tuesday someone walked into the upstairs salon on the east side of Virginia St and set fire in this closet before closing the door and taking off. The man’s entry caught on the salon’s surveillance camera.

“There wasn’t anything permanently damaged,” Messerli explained. “There was a significant amount of smoke damage which forced us to close for the remainder of the day.”

But that wasn’t the end of it. Two days later, someone came back to steal the camera. Messerli believes it was the same person.

“It was scary. It’s almost as if they were coming back to see if it burned down,” she said.

Secret Witness is offering a $1500 reward for information waiting to an arrest in this case. If you know anything call 322-4900.

