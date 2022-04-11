Man behind worst animal abuse case in Washoe County asks for parole

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When 25-year-old Jason Brown entered a Washoe District Courtroom for sentencing in October 2015 he wore a bullet proof vest.

There was reason for that. His crime was one that shocked the sensibilities of this community and angered many.

Brown pleaded no contest to torturing and killing small dogs and videotaping his activities so he could later watch them.

“Animals are innocent,” says Christopher Hicks, Washoe County District Attorney.

Brown was arrested back in mid-July of 2014 at a hotel in Reno. Animal Control found dead dogs, and parts of dead dogs throughout the room where Brown was staying.

During sentencing, dog owners who had placed free puppies to a good home on Craigslist testified they handed the dogs over to Brown after he said he would take care of them.

At Brown’s sentencing, Judge Elliot Sattler took more than an hour watching the defendant’s homemade videos. At the time he akin it to watching child abuse.

“Images of innocent people in those cases children being victimized in the most god awful and horrific way,” said Washoe District Court Judge Sattler on October 1, 2015. “And so, as I watched the video in your case it was really more along those lines,” said Judge Sattler.

For his part, Brown said it was drugs that made him do it.

“I’m so sick of the things I’ve done.,” Brown testified in that October 1, 2015 sentencing hearing.

Brown received seven consecutive four year sentences for a total of 28 years. It was assumed he would serve 11 years before being considered for parole.

But on Monday, April 11, 2022, after less than eight years, Brown appeared before Nevada’s parole board asking for release.

“This is a glaring example of the lack of truth in sentencing in the state of Nevada,” says Hicks. “Our legislature created a process where good time credits most people think those are time off a long term sentence the back end of the sentence, now go off the minimum,” he says.

It will take four of seven board members to agree to Brown’s parole.

But there is something else in this case that is also perplexing. According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Brown should have been up for parole in 2019. That’s because the DOC says he was misclassified as a violent offender.

Hicks says under Nevada law, animal abuse is not considered a violent crime. For that to change, it’s going to have to come from lawmakers in Carson City.

