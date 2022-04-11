Katy’s Craft Corner: Adorable Easter craft crates with the Bored Widow Creations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Laurie Altheide’s husband died a few years ago, she needed to stay busy. So dove into the world of crafting turning a passing hobby into a full blown obsession. Now, she’s crafting every free moment she gets calling her side hustle Bored Widow Creations.

Altheide shared the perfect craft to make that can be done not just for Easter but any holiday as well! And though these are Altheide’s supplies and instructions, the best part is you can make your crates any way you want!

Supplies:

Small wooden crate (approx. 3″x5″)

Paint (acrylic or chalk) or Stain

Floral foam or cardboard

Fake greenery or Spanish Moss

Carrots or tulips/flowers

Floral wire or wood skewers/dowels

Hot glue gun

Paint pen or cut out letters

Small sign

Ribbon/twine, buttons or bows – whatever you want to use to adorn the outside of the crate.

Directions:

Paint/stain the outside of the crate, no need to do the bottom. Paint the inside of the crate about 1 or 2 inches; let dry completely. Glue foam or cardboard inside the crate to create a platform for the decorations. (The platform should be ½ to 1 inch from the top.) Cut flowers/carrots to the size you want. Glue greenery or moss on the platform. Secure the decorations in place. Enjoy!

Bored Widow Creations will be at the Mother’s Day Craft and Vendor Market at Andelin Farms on Saturday, May 7 from 11am - 6pm. To contact her before then, Altheide’s email is LaurieJoy9@gmail.com.

