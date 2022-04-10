Advertisement

Nine arrested for DUI in RPD saturation patrol

(WHSV)
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nine people have been arrested for DUI following a saturation patrol by the Reno Police Department.

RPD says seven officers carried out the patrol making 44 stops in the process.

In addition to the DUI arrests there was also one arrest for a misdemeanor warrant.

The effort was made possible by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward DRiver
Troy Driver held without bail for kidnapping and murder charges
Ronnie and Beverly Barker
UPDATE: Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of desert memorial
A crash is investigated on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on April 2, 2022.
Three suffer life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
Road rage graphic
Suspect sought in possible road rage shooting on I-80

Latest News

SUNDAY WEB WEATHER
SUNDAY WEB WEATHER
Wolf Pack pitching hammered in late innings as Nevada falls to SJSU 13-5
Wolf Pack pitching hammered in late innings as Nevada falls to SJSU 13-5
Sparks Police Dept.
Police: Man armed with screwdriver, yelling at cars prompts I-80 closure
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson have been booked on multiple felony charges
Deputies arrest two following alleged home invasion robbery in rural Washoe County