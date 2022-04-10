Nine arrested for DUI in RPD saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nine people have been arrested for DUI following a saturation patrol by the Reno Police Department.

RPD says seven officers carried out the patrol making 44 stops in the process.

In addition to the DUI arrests there was also one arrest for a misdemeanor warrant.

The effort was made possible by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.