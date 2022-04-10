Advertisement

Police: Man armed with screwdriver, yelling at cars prompts I-80 closure

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing several charges after police say he caused a disturbance Sunday on I-80 at McCarran Boulevard, forcing traffic to a stop.

Sparks Police say they responded to the area April 10, 2022 around 10:45 a.m. following reports that a man was pointing a gun at passing cars.

Officers found 47-year-old Saul Ramos standing on the freeway over the on-ramp yelling at officers and passing cars. Ramos refused to listen to officers, police said. Nevada Highway Patrol assisted and shut down I-80 westbound, southbound McCarran, and Victorian Boulevard.

Ramos then stood in the middle of I-80 holding a screwdriver, police said. After multiple attempts to try and get Ramos to stop, officers used less lethal options to subdue him.

Ramos is charged with traffic related charges, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer with a deadly weapon.

