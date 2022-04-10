Lew’s clutch homer, Webber’s shutout relief appearance fuel Nevada’s 14-13 comeback win

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - A walk-off sacrifice fly out by Jessica Sellers in the bottom of the seventh secured the Nevada softball team’s win over San Jose State, 14-13, in the second game of this weekend’s series.

Nevada took an early lead after scoring seven runs in the first inning. San Jose State came back and extended the lead to 13-7 until the bottom of the sixth when the Pack scored six to tie the game 13-13.

Freshman Makayla Webber recorded her first win as a member of the Pack after shutting down the Spartans’ offense to keep the game tied going to the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Tatum Maytorena reached second on an error by the Spartans’ defense to put the Pack in scoring position. Senior Lauren Gutierrez executed a sacrifice bunt to move Paris Schwalbe, who was pinch-running for Maytorena, to third base. Sellers then lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly to win the game 14-13.

As a team, the Pack recorded ten hits, with sophomore Chelie Senini and Sellers leading the offense with two hits each. Freshman Alycia Coats scored a two-RBI home run in the first inning. Junior Danielle Lew recorded a three-run home run, the first of her career, that tied game in the sixth inning. Maytorena, Aaliyah Jenkins, Charli Hawkins, and Mia Misasi also tallied one hit throughout the game.

Nevada had freshman Ellie Garcia starting the game. She gave up six hits, five runs (five earned), and struck out six. Garcia tossed three innings before sophomore Blake Craft stepped in the circle. Craft gave up six hits, eight runs (eight earned), and struck out two before Webber came in to relief in the top of the sixth inning.

Sunday the Pack will be back at Hixson Park for the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.